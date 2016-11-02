New-look Canes ready for first preseason game

If you want one word to describe where the Georgia Southwestern men's basketball program is, we'll say new. Ben Hicks has taken over for Mike Leeder, and a litter of new Hurricanes will don the gold and blue in Americus this year.

It was picture day Tuesday at the Storm Dome.

The Canes didn't have much time to focus on the photos though as they battle Division I opponent Kennesaw State Friday night in preseason action.

Hicks has been laying the foundation of the team for the past few weeks during preseason practice, and the Canes say the only way to find out about themselves is lay it all on the line this week against the Owls.

"We've got a lot of new guys, so we may be a little behind the learning curve," says senior guard Brandon Price. "I'm just looking forward to going out there and showing that we can compete."

"I just want them to compete,both on the offensive end and the defensive end," says Hicks. "I want them to understand that no matter who we're playing, we've got to execute the game plan. If we can do that, we should be fine."

The Canes return just four players from a season ago, and only two of those saw significant minutes. Hicks says while the team is new, he does like where their collective head is regarding the season's goals.

"I sat down with each individual guy, just wanting to know their goals," he says. "One thing they expressed to me was a desire to win every home game, and in the Peach Belt Conference, try to steal a couple road games. If we do that, we'll have an opportunity to make the conference tournament."

The Hurricanes open regular season play November 14 at Fort Valley State.

