WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/1/16): Packers on top again

After an 0-4 start that had many wondering if their time at the top was over, the Colquitt County Packers have made it known loud and clear: the road to a title in the state's highest classification still runs through Moultrie.

What at atmosphere it was last week at Mack Tharpe Stadium as Colquitt County took down Lowndes 42-35 in an instant classic for the Region 1-7A title.

The Packers jumped out to a 28-7 lead, and led by as much as 21 in the third, but the Vikings answered to tie the game. That's when Ty Leggett broke the big one, 60 yards down the sidelines for the winning score.

The Packers are the region champs for the third straight year, and the WALB Team of the Week.

