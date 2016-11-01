APD searching for people to join Business Watch group

Around 40 members are in a similar group (Source:WALB)

The APD is seeking businesses to join (Source:WALB)

The Albany Police Department is bringing businesses together to fight crime.

They're looking for more people to take part in the Business Watch Program.

Right now, around 40 organizations are participating in a similar program.

They receive training and resources to stay ahead of criminals and share information about issues in the community.

"It lessens the opportunity for any criminals to come into their business and do anything to them, their customers or steal their property," Sgt. Phyllis Walters said. "This time of the year, especially around the holidays, we do see a spike."

An informational meeting will be held on Wednesday November 16 at 1:00p.m. and 6:00p.m. Each session will be held at the APD Law Enforcement Center.

Those interested can contact the Community Relations Unit at 229-431-2788.

