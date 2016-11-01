Albany homeowners ask questions about possible historic district expansion

The Historic Preservation Commission will consider feedback and make a recommendation to the city commission about the expansion. (Source: WALB)

Homeowners in some of Albany's oldest neighborhoods asked questions Tuesday night about a proposed expansion to the city's designated historic district.

The city hosted a session on a proposal to include six neighborhoods in central Albany.

The designation would require historic preservation design reviews for new construction, demolition or major renovations.

"So your neighbor just can't come in and demolish something or put up something that's really not appropriate, it would protect that historic resource," said Albany Senior Planner Rozanne Braswell.

"We're going to try and bring up those areas and make them look better and make them more appealing to people coming through the avenues," explained homeowner Dr. Carie Wisell.

The Historic Preservation Commission will consider feedback and make a recommendation to the city commission about the expansion.

