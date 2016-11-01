Candidates face off for Tift Superior Court Clerk position

It is the only contested countywide race (Source:WALB)

In Tift County, the only contested countywide race on the ballot is for Superior Court Clerk.

Democrat Gail Drayton and Republican Clay Pate both have law enforcement experience and hope to bring the court system into the digital world.

"The Clerks Office needs to get into the 21st century, head on," Pate said. "I want to see what technology is out there and available bring that in."

"You have a relation to the court," Drayton said. "Everything is not always criminal with the court. We just want to make sure people understand that."

Drayton said, if she wins, she would be the first African American to hold an elected countywide position in Tift County.

