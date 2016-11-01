Albany leaders look in to expanding transit system

The Walmart on Ledo Road in Lee County is one prime location where a bus top could be helpful. (Source: WALB)

City leaders are looking into the possibility of expanding the Albany transit system. (Source: WALB)

City leaders are considering expanding Albany's bus service outside the city limits.

A couple of city commissioners said that the Walmart on Ledo Road in Lee County is one prime location where a bus top could be helpful for citizens.

Commissioner Roger Marietta said that the possibility was discussed at their weekend board retreat, and they're asking the city's transportation head to look into the possibility.

"But there are also other places that are under-served in the county. What David Hamilton, the transit director is exploring, is are there are other regulations that would prevent us from expanding," explained Marietta.

Marietta said that 80 percent of Albany's Transit System is paid for with federal dollars, so any expansion wouldn't be a big cost for local taxpayers.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.