Georgia Speaker of the House supports Amendment 3

Amendment 3 would replace the independent Jucidial Qualifications Commission that oversees judges with a commission appointed by the General Assembly. (Source: WALB)

Georgia's Speaker of the House David Ralston wants residents to approve a constitutional amendment that would give him and fellow lawmakers more control over discipline for judges.

Amendment 3 would replace the independent Judicial Qualifications Commission that oversees judges with a commission appointed by the General Assembly.

Critics said that would water-down the effectiveness of the JQC to discipline bad judges.

Ralston said that it would actually offer more protections for Georgians.

"I don't think, I don't think that is the case at all. I mean because, what better accountability for people who have to face the voters every two years? Lawyers don't run for election to anything," explained Ralston.

Right now, the JQC is made up of two judges appointed by the Supreme Court, two citizens appointed by the governor, and three lawyers appointed by the State Bar Association.

In the last eight years, more than 60 judges have been removed from the bench by the JQC for ethics violations and misconduct.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.