City leaders consider Albany Historic District expansion

The proposed expansion would add about 1,000 homes in six different neighborhoods. (Source: WALB)

City leaders will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday about the possible expansion of Albany's Historic District. (Source: WALB)

People on both sides of a proposal to expand Albany's Historic District by about a third are getting their questions answered at an informal meeting before Wednesday's vote.

The proposed expansion would add about 1,000 homes in six different neighborhoods, including Rawson Circle and Palmyra Heights.

Albany's Planning Director Paul Forgey said that becoming part of the historic district would limit what people could do to their homes, similar to neighborhood covenants.

He said the designation will positively impact the community's character and property values.

"It helps stabilize property values, so when someone invests in the neighborhood and they want to live there and raise a family there, they will know their property value will largely be protected from things that could negatively effect their value," explained Forgey.

There will be a formal public hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m., inside the downtown tag office.

MORE: Public hearing set for proposed historic district expansion

Afterward, the Historic Preservation Commission will make a recommendation to the city commission, who will make the final decision to expand the historic district.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.