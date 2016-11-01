WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/31/16): Crisp's Dowdell provides only treats, no tricks for Cougars

One of the better stories of the high school football season has been the play of the Crisp County Cougars. They are 9-0 in year two under Shelton Felton, and just one win away from their first region championship since 1995.

It's been plays like the one made Thursday night by Brandon Dowdell that have made it happen all season long. The fans voted the senior cornerback's interception against Dougherty as the WALB Play of the Week.

The Trojans were driving in Cougar territory, and threw a jump ball pass near the Trojan sideline. Dowdell went up and won the elevation battle, picking off the pass before taking off down the sideline.

With one pick-six already in the ball game, it looked like he might get a second. But he was slung out of bounds just short, deep in Trojan territory.

The Cougars need one more winning performance Friday night, when they travel to Sylvester to play Worth County in the Region 1-AAA championship.

