Golden Rams struggle in first preseason game

The preseason isn't everything. In fact, rarely does it mean much. But Albany State may have a little concern after Monday's preseason debut.

The Golden Rams were blown out by NAIA Middle Georgia State 86-59 Monday night in Cochran.

Freshman guard Virgil Fields led the Rams with 11 points and five rebounds. Fields was the only Ram in double figures, scoring wise.

Offensively, the struggles of a year ago returned. The Golden Rams shot just 22-72 (30.6%) from the field, and 4-24 (16.7%) from behind the arc. ASU couldn't find their shot from the free throw line either, going 11-23.

The Knights beat the Rams on the boards as well, outrebounding ASU 62-44. MGSU grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and forced 15 Golden Ram turnovers.

Albany State will try to turn it around for their final preseason game Thursday night when they host Thomas University. That will be a 7:30 tipoff in Albany.

The Golden Rams open the regular season at the SIAC-Gulf South Challenge on November 11 when they play West Florida in Fort Valley.

