Community celebrates Albany Fall Festival

First responders worked with an Albany church to provide a safe Halloween event for kids.

Trick-or-treaters made their way through Downtown Albany in search of candy Monday as part of a Fall Festival put on by the Gethsemane Worship Center.

The Albany Police and Fire Departments and other organizations were there to help provide a safe alternative to walking through neighborhoods.

"Just making sure as the seasons change and we go into the holiday season that we begin to get together as a community," Organizer Frederick Williams said.

The group began hosting the event around five years ago.

