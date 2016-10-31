Downtown Tifton Businesses celebrate Halloween

Downtown Tifton businesses opened their doors to hordes of trick-or-treaters Monday.

Zombies, superheroes and other characters stopped by each store front.

Tifton's Main Street Office organized the event to help business owners show off what they have to offer customers.

"It's been really fun," attendee K'ya Johnson said. "We're seeing different people dressing up. They have paint on their faces."

Local politicians also handed out candy to kids and talked to voters at the event.

