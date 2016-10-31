Haunted fun at the YMCA

The Albany Area YMCA used Halloween to raise money for its programs

The Albany Area YMCA wrapped up several nights of Halloween activities Monday night.

Starting Thursday, they had special spooky and fun events for families at the Y sports park.

Each night, visitors enjoyed a haunted house and haunted hayride. YMCA President and CEO Dan Gillan said, "It's more than the adrenaline rush. It's families knowing they can come to an environment that's safe. The kids are gonna have fun. The parents are gonna have fun, and ultimately, they just enjoy the Halloween holiday."

Money raised from the second annual Week-O-Ween Spooktacular supports Y programs such as youth sports, after school, pre-k and swimming lessons.

