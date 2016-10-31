ASU, Darton consolidation moves closer to completion

Officials are excited as the Darton and ASU consolidations gets closer to completion. (Source: WALB)

One year into consolidating two South Georgia college campuses, the New Albany State University's president expects the process will be complete in January.

Dr. Art Dunning gave an update to Dougherty County commissioners, letting them know how the consolidation process is going.

Dunning described a "deep sense of excitement" about the university's future.

"I am having conversations with a lot of other campuses, like UGA and GA Tech, how to offer joint programs, on how to offer degrees that could be jointly provided by those two campuses with Albany State. So the excitement of more, different, fuller array of academic programs is huge," said Dunning.

Following an expected December 6th vote by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools on consolidation, the Board of Regents will have a final vote within 30 days.

