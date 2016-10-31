Air Force family reunited with missing family dog

The couple said they always knew Mia would find a way back home. (Source: WALB)

Moving across the country can be stressful enough, but when your beloved pet disappears in the process it can be heartbreaking.

That's what happened to one military couple while they were moving from Arizona to Georgia.

Tiffany Boble and her husband like to play outside with their dog, Mia.

It's an activity they used to take for granted, but not anymore.

When Tiffany and her husband, Kyle, were traveling from Arizona to Georgia they made a stop in Alabama. After going to dinner they returned to their hotel room to find the door open and Mia missing.

"Panic," Kyle Baker described the moment they realized Mia was missing.

"Yeah, panic. We just started calling her name instantly," echoed Tiffany Boble.

But Mia was no where to be found, and they had to continue their journey to South Georgia without her.

"Total disarray," Tiffany said about leaving Alabama, "What are we going to do? How are we going to find her? We still had to move on to Georgia. We still had to get here."

But they didn't have to worry alone for long. They say independent rescues in Alabama quickly reached out to help them.

"Got a hold of us and said, 'Look, we're going to find this dog for you. No matter what,we're going to find it,'" Tiffany remembered.

And they did help them find Mia.

Tiffany and Kyle got a phone call from a rescue organization while they were closing on a house. After 7 days missing, Mia was found.

"They called and she answered the phone and just broke down right there. We were just so excited," Kyle remembered.

Hours later they drove 5 long hours to pick Mia up in Alabama.

The couple said they always knew Mia would find a way back home.

"We never lost hope, never," said Kyle.

Now this family is back together again.

"It was like perfect timing because we just found the house that we wanted and all of a sudden our dog was found. It was just... perfect," Kyle said.

And Mia, well she's just as playful as ever.

