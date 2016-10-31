Animal shelter needs new beds

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is asking for 20-30 new beds for the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is asking for 20-30 new beds for the holiday season.

The shelter uses beds made out of mesh with PVC pipe frames. The beds keep dogs off the ground and are easy to clean.

One bed can cost anywhere from $65 to $100, so they are looking to the community for donations.

"It's so the dogs can get up off the floor, and they're comfortable. These beds are also very easy for the shelter staff to clean," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County Public Information, "We can sanitize them so we're not spreading disease in the shelter."

The beds can be bought online, and some people even make them themselves.

