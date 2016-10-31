Dougherty Co. looks at repaving alleys on improvement list

There are 25 alleys in unincorporated Dougherty County on an improvement list. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County is looking at ways to pave all of its dirt alleys. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County is looking at ways to pave all of its dirt alleys.

There are 25 alleys in unincorporated Dougherty County, totaling 6.3 miles, on an improvement list that is being circulated.

County workers said that people frequently inquire about paving their alleys.

"Over the years we have had several requests on alley paving and alley improvement. In the past we have tried to put down a crushed concrete which is less expensive than actually totally reconstructing the alley. It's just been cost prohibitive in the past," explained Dougherty County Public Works Director Larry Cook.

It will cost an estimated $4.8 million to asphalt the dirt alleys on the list, to make them all crushed rock costs a fraction of that price, about $230,000.

County leaders are looking at funding options and said that any alley-paving program will be a multi-year process, and that deciding which alley will be laid with asphalt or crushed rock will be a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.