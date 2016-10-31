Dougherty Co. Commission approves EDC funding

Dougherty County's Commission voted 6-1 to reinstate funding to EDC Monday morning.

Chair Cohilas suggests future "funding for add'l services for the EDC", passes 6-1, money restored. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/Sipuhj5sR4 — Melissa Hodges (@MelissaWALB) October 31, 2016

After weeks of debate, the county commission agreed to pay $50,000, fulfilling their $250,000 contractual agreement paying their share for funding the Economic Development Commission.

Commissioner John Hayes was the lone "nay" vote, citing concerns that the EDC doesn't represent the entire community.

Commissioner Hayes says wants to hear from EDC, wants to table motion, Jones, James, Johnson appear to be following suit. @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/TQMHtT2vez — Melissa Hodges (@MelissaWALB) October 31, 2016

Chairman Christopher Cohilas said the EDC "isn't all things to all people" and that perhaps more money is needed to fund the organization.

