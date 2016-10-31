Dougherty Co. Commission approves EDC funding - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Commission approves EDC funding

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County's Commission voted 6-1 to reinstate funding to EDC Monday morning.

After weeks of debate, the county commission agreed to pay $50,000, fulfilling their $250,000 contractual agreement paying their share for funding the Economic Development Commission.

Commissioner John Hayes was the lone "nay" vote, citing concerns that the EDC doesn't represent the entire community.

Chairman Christopher Cohilas said the EDC "isn't all things to all people" and that perhaps more money is needed to fund the organization. 

