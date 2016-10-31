Police stress safety for Halloween

Police are expected to increase patrols Monday night as kids go out to trick or treat.

Albany police are reminding parents to make sure their children can be seen at night by using glow sticks or sticking reflective tape on to clothing and costumes.

Drivers should drive carefully and slowly in neighborhoods and keep an eye out for families.

APD Chief Michael Persley recommends trick-or-treaters travel in groups with an adult and urges families not to approach any houses with the porch or outside lights off.

Since Halloween falls on a Monday this year, Persley encourages families to wrap Halloween celebrations up at a reasonable time.

"You want people to come out, enjoy and have fun, but then at the same time, it is a school night, it is a work day, and we don't want people out too late where they can't function the next day," he said.

Trick or treat times are 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Albany.

