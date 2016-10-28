Americus church honors community members battling cancer

The theme was 'Cowgirls and Cowboys' (Source:WALB)

An Americus church is spreading the message of hope to members of its community who have cancer.

Worshipers at the Union Tabernacle Baptist Church held their annual 'Think Pink' event Friday.

This year's theme was 'Cowgirls and Cowboys'.

Attendees used the evening to recognized those closest to them who have battled cancer.

"We continue to have people, especially in our community, that have cancer," Organizer Tammy Middleton said. "This just gives them some kind of hope for tomorrow."

The event has now been hosted by the church for six years.

