Bread House celebrates Bohemian Halloween

Attendees could look through the shop (Source:WALB)

An Albany business celebrated Halloween Friday, in hopes of bringing life to the downtown area.

The Bread House hosted its first-ever Bohemian Halloween event.

Visitors could listen to live music, grab complimentary snacks, and look at what their shop has to offer.

Proceeds from the Bread House help support Graceway, a women's only rehab facility.

Organizers said they hope the event draws more traffic downtown.

"We just want to bring some life back to it because it's a beautiful area and we think it deserves to not get thrown away," organizer Taylor Lariscy said.

Officials said the Bread House will continue to hold events like the one Friday on a monthly basis.

