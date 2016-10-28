Drug agents issue warning about drugs that look like candy

Other communities are reporting finding similar candy that is laced with drugs. (Source: WALB)

Officials want folks to be cautious and know that there are drugs that look like candy. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police warned residents on Friday about drugs that look like candy.

A picture shows drug-laced candy in the shapes of skeletons, dominoes and other Halloween shapes.

The commander of the drug unit said that other communities are reporting finding similar candy that is laced with drugs.

"Ecstasy comes in different shapes and sizes and colors, and can appear to come off as candy. If that child takes that, that child is damaged," explained Major Pruince Dice with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

Dice said that he has seen ecstasy gummy bears in our area, and also baked goods laced with marijuana.

He wants parents to be on the look-out for unwrapped candy.

Parents should also be aware of where children are getting the candy from.

