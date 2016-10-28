Chehaw hosts 2nd Annual Spooktacular event

Jackie Entz thinks they can beat last years attendance record by 30 percent. (Source: WALB)

Guests will go through the zoo entrance to get to the Spooktacular starting at 10 a.m. (Souce: WALB)

Even dogs get in the Halloween spirit at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

The meerkats are investigating the newest addition to their exhibit. (Source: Morgan Burnette)

Visitors at Chehaw can dress up as their favorite characters with their favorite zoo animals this weekend.

The second annual Spooktacular begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

There will be Halloween themed fun for all ages, including games, face painting and of course, candy.

All visitors are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes.

Last year over 500 people attended the inaugural Spooktacular, with an even bigger turnout expected this year.

"My favorite part about it is that it's during the daytime. It's in a nice safe, controlled environment. So you don't need to be worried, it's broad daylight. Your kids just get to go out, have some classic Halloween fun and get some candy," said Director of Education Jackie Entz.

True to Chehaw's animal conservation efforts, they will only be handing out candy from companies approved by the Roundtable on Sustainable

Palm Oil.

"There is a lot of activity over in Asia. You have a lot of Orangutans, tigers and other animals that are losing their habitat due to excessive clearing of palm trees for their oil," explained Entz.

Don't worry, most of your favorite candy brands will be available.

The Halloween festivities will last until 2 p.m. in the zoo plaza and are included with zoo admission.

