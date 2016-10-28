Lamar Reese students celebrate Red Ribbon Week

This year's theme was "I elect to be drug free". (Source: WALB)

Several students in Albany celebrated Red Ribbon Week on Friday.

Lamar Reese Magnet of the Arts hosted its annual Red Ribbon Day.

This year's theme was "I elect to be drug free".

Students received ribbons saying, "Too cool to do drugs".

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said that students are advised to make the right choices, especially when it comes their well being.

"You know, I want them to understand that they are empowered to make the right decisions and that it's okay to say no, and it's okay to be yourself. And just because it's the fad thing to do that you just have to be a part of the in-crowd," said Persley.

He also said that if students don't make wise choices, it can effect them further down the line.

