SWGA college recognizes National Respiratory Care Week

You might have seen a six foot tall pair of lungs in front of Darton State College this week

The Darton Health Science Department put the lungs on display for National Respiratory Care week.

The department spent time raising awareness across campus for improving lung health.

This week also recognizes Respiratory Care Professionals, which many of their students are striving to become.

"They see the importance of their job, and why it's important to learn the information, and really learn it and understand it, because they see the lives that are affected by their decisions," said Director of Clinical Education, Katie Brown

Exercise, eating right, and not smoking are all simple ways to improve your lung health.

