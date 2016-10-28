Military dog retires, reunites with old friend

Moody Air Force Base retired one of their own military dogs on Friday. (Source: WALB)

"His willingness to train and deploy in some of the harshest environments on earth is a reflection of his warrior sized heart," said one announcer.

Dini spent 11 years as a military dog in the United States Air Force, working through deployments and bomb threats.

"Dini also provided explosive detections to the Secret Service on 11 missions to the president and vice president of the United States," said SSgt. Renee Mansour.

His handler, Senior Airman Randle Williams, said that there are countless memories between the two of them.

In fact, Dini was his first dog, a best friend he said will always hold a special place in his heart.

"I'm going to remember that dog for a very long time, throughout my whole entire military career," said Williams.

With a pin and a new bone, Dini is now retired, and not just retired, but adopted.

"It feels bitter-sweet," explained Williams.

Bitter-sweet because Dini is going from his current handler back to an old friend.

"I've been away from him for two years, and I have just been reunited with him yesterday. It's been a while but it's been worth it," explained Alexander Nutting.

They worked together for 3 years, and were separated when Nutting got out of the Air Force.

But he made one promise, to adopt Dini when he retired.

"I wanted to adopt him before I left the military. I wanted to take him right then, but I couldn't," said Nutting.

Dini may be use to sniffing bombs and protecting some of our nation's most important people, now, his new job is a little different.

"His job now is to be a lazy house dog," said Nutting.

And now Dini and his owner are back together for good.

