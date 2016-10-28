South GA drought could impact area plant life

The effects of South Georgia's fall drought could linger into spring. (Source: WALB)

A University of Georgia extension agent said that he is concerned about larger landscape plants surviving the very dry conditions.

It hasn't rained significantly in a month, and it looks like it will be more than a week, and possibly longer, before the area gets another good rain.

Shallow-rooted perennials, like azaleas and dogwoods, will suffer without watering.

"This coming year we may find that some plants don't come out in the spring because of the drought. I have seen one dogwood tree where the leaves just died on the tree, that is a sign the tree is dead," said Lee County Extension Coordinator Doug Collins.

Collins recommended monitoring shallow-rooted plants and water them as necessary until the first freeze, which is usually mid-November.

