Frightnights haunted house giving back to the community

A popular haunted house in Albany is continuing to deliver nightly scares.

The Frightnights haunted house is a maze of 20 different rooms from a butcher room to a room full of clowns.

Frightnights started in Albany in 1999 and has grown a lot over the past 17 years. Organizers say every year's haunted house is different.

Director Tim Thompson says all of the workers are volunteers. The proceeds fund local community organizations and families in Albany. He says everyone involved is a big fan of Halloween and that's what keeps them going year after year.

"That's worth more than any money that you could get paid for doing this," Thompson said. "When you see the smiles and the screams, and you witness all of that, there's not a dollar figure you could put on that. That's worth more than anybody could pay you."

This year, Frightnights partnered with Wakefest to continue giving back.

"The best part about it is doing something everybody enjoys and its so much fun to do it and see the shock on their faces and talk to the people when they get through the haunted house to understand how much fun they had and realize the money that they bought a ticket with is going to go help somebody in need or a family in need, that's just icing on the cake," said Adam Gilbert with Wakefest.

Admission to the haunted house is $10. There's only three nights remaining on Oct. 28, 29 and Halloween night on the 31st. Frightnights is on Dawson Road next to Toys 'R Us. For more information, visit the Frightnights Facebook.

