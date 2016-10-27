Albany ARC workers celebrate the people they serve

Workers at the Albany Advocacy Resource Center took the night to celebrate the people they serve.

The group's annual awards banquet highlights the achievements of those with disabilities.

The night included music and dance performances.

Awards were also given out to pay tribute to the agencies former director.

"We came together to represent and recognize the individuals we serve and their achievements throughout the year," Deputy Director Deanna Julian said. "We just kind of make it a night about celebrating abilities and focusing on what people can do. It's a night for them to shine."

The group has held the event for thirty eight years now.

