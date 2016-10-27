Albany Area YMCA kicks off 'Week-O-Ween'

Each night will have special activities (Source:WALB)

The Albany Area YMCA kicked off a week of Halloween events on Thursday night.

The event has been dubbed 'Week-O-Ween', and families went through a haunted house and enjoyed a hayride Thursday night at the sports park.

Every evening, through Saturday will have special activities planned, including a dance and game night.

Organizers said that the festivities are all about providing a safe place for children to enjoy the holiday.

"And again, like I said, the safety of our children is by far first on our priority list," said Grounds Director Mike Harper.

To find ways to get involved, visit the Albany Area YMCA's website.

