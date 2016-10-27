Riverquarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center hold annual Halloween event

RiverQuarium Operations Manager Vicki Church is excited to see how many people attend this year's event. (Source: WALB)

The RiverQuarium and Heritage center are only a short walk apart! (Source: WALB)

Attendees will be able to experience the touch tank at the RiverQuarium. (Source: WALB)

Over 600 kids, just like this one, dressed up for last year's event. (Source: WALB)

The Flint Riverquarium is teaming up with Thronateeska Heritage Center for their annual Halloween tricks and treats event.

Last year, over 600 kids showed up in their Halloween costumes for the candy trail, games and educational presentations.

Participants will also be able to go through the RiverQuarium and Heritage Center for even more fun.

RiverQuarium officials are optimistic that even more people attend this family friendly event this year.

"When they come here they get to see all the animals and things they might see if they went down to the river or walked through the woods. Hopefully it gets them intrigued and excited about the natural environment and getting outside," said RiverQuarium Operations Manager Vicki Churchman

The annual event starts is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are free for member, $6 for those with a costume and $8 if you are not wearing a costume.

