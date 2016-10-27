Drought conditions worsen across SWGA

The University System of Georgia released the official Semester Enrollment Report for fall 2017 on Friday.More >>
The University System of Georgia released the official Semester Enrollment Report for fall 2017 on Friday.More >>
Drug agents in South Georgia want to put a stop to the increase in overdoses over the past year.More >>
Drug agents in South Georgia want to put a stop to the increase in overdoses over the past year.More >>
If your kids need something fun to do this weekend, Chehaw is hosting a special Saturday camp.More >>
If your kids need something fun to do this weekend, Chehaw is hosting a special Saturday camp.More >>
Chehaw is sending a pair of critically endangered red wolves to a North Carolina zoo with hopes they will successfully breed.More >>
Chehaw is sending a pair of critically endangered red wolves to a North Carolina zoo with hopes they will successfully breed.More >>
Students at Jerger Elementary School in Thomasville were given a special weather lesson Wednesday morning.More >>
Students at Jerger Elementary School in Thomasville were given a special weather lesson Wednesday morning.More >>