Drought conditions worsen across SWGA

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman does believes a big shift in our weather pattern will arrive mid November. (Soucre: WALB)

Swimmers will have a problem disobeying this sign with the lack of water in Lake Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

Lake Chehaw is so dry that residents can't put their boats in the water. (Source: WALB)

It has been a over month since Albany has gotten any measurable rainfall, but other areas across southwest Georgia are even drier.

Extreme drought conditions have extended into Crisp, Dooly and Sumter Counties.

The Flint River in Albany is also lower than normal, and Lake Chehaw is so dry that some people cannot launch boats from their docks.

If we don't get any rain by Sunday, this would only be the seventh time since the 1880s that no measurable rainfall occurred in Albany during the month of October.

"Right around that week of the election is when we will start to see the weather become a little more typical of November, cooler and wetter. Actually, that could transition into colder and wetter conditions as we go from Thanksgiving into Christmas," said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

