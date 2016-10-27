Be a free spirit at the Albany Bread House Halloween party

The inside of the Breadhouse Grainery will be transformed Friday night for a "Bohemian Halloween". (Source: WALB)

Calling all "free spirits" to enjoy an unusual spin on the traditional Halloween gatherings.

The party organizers at the popular downtown Albany bakery and shop said that a "Bohemian Halloween" is a relaxed time.

"Like you just want to come, dressed up. It's not something extravagant. Bohemian is a free spirit, a creative person," explained Taylor Larisey with the Bread House.

There will be live music, finger foods and even a photo booth.

The event is free, and the community is invited to stop by at 7 p.m.

