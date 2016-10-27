No injuries reported in roll-over wreck

A car rolled on its side in downtown Albany during the Thursday lunch hour.

Wreckers were able to turn the Chevy Tahoe right side up, after landing on its side at the corner of Jefferson and Broad.

Around noon, the Tahoe was broadsided by the driver of a GMC Acadia, who ran a red light, traveling down Jefferson.

No one was injured, and police were able to get traffic flowing in most directions quickly.

The driver of the Acadia is charged with a red light violation.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.