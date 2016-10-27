Zika battle outlined at Valdosta meeting

Along with an update on Zika, health officials presented programs that are in place throughout The South Health District. (Source: WALB)

Health officials and state leaders met Thursday morning in Valdosta to talk about Zika and health programs.

Health officials said there are still no locally transmitted cases of Zika in Georgia. They focused on warning the public to prevent mosquito bites in general this year.

Officials said getting that information out to the public about Zika and how to prevent it has helped keep the disease from spreading to our state even quicker.

"The best way to help with this whole situation is everyone being aware. If you're aware of it, and you know what you can do to prevent it, then it helps decrease the amount of illness in the state of Georgia," said DPH District Epidemiologist Kenneth Lowery.

To keep the public updated, The South Health District has pamphlets on Zika they hand out around the community.

They also update doctors on any new information they receive.

They talked about oral health programs, programs for mothers, disaster response programs, and more.

State legislators said they plan to take the information about these programs to other areas in the State.

"Making sure we're doing everything we can to make sure the programs that we heard about this morning are even in North Georgia, East, West, and we know it's in South Georgia," said State Representative Dexter Sharper, "But I'll make sure these things are shared throughout the health and services community."

Health officials also discussed the response to Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew.

