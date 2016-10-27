TONIGHT: Valdosta Police Department to host community forum

They will be discussing the recent officer involved shootings in Valdosta, use of force, crime statistics, and more. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department and local civil rights organizations will host a community forum October 27.

They will be discussing the recent officer involved shootings in Valdosta, use of force, crime statistics, and more.

Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the police chief.

Police Chief Brian Childress said this meeting helps keep an open dialogue between law enforcement and the community.

"It's an opportunity for us to let people talk to us. If folks have had bad experiences with us, outside of filing a complaint, here is another opportunity for us to address that," Chief Childress explained, "and just to be transparent."

The community forum is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church located at 1304 West Hill Avenue in Valdosta.

It is open to the public.

