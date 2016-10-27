DOL Chief says jobs outlook is bright

The number of people looking for work in Southwest Georgia is holding steady.

Georgia's Labor Commissioner says the Albany area is enjoying a "very strong" increase in jobs.

According to just released data from the Department of Labor Thursday, over a 12- month-period, the number of jobs in the region jumped by 2.8 percent.

That's a significant increase, according to Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

"When it comes to job creation in the Albany area, we saw a very strong month, in the month of September, with 1,300 new jobs created. As a matter fact, over the year, there were 1,700 more jobs today than there were this same time last year," Butler said.

The number of people filing initial claims from lay-offs in Albany fell six percent in September. The unemployment rate is 6.1%.

