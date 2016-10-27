Valdosta students 'Read for the Record'

Wednesday, students in South Georgia decided to "Turn the Page on Drugs."



It was a part of Red Ribbon Week and Read for the Record. Students and teachers dressed up as characters from their favorite books.

Local officials also came in to read to classes throughout the day.

Teachers say it's a great way to keep students excited about reading.

"People that young people really aspire and look up to. So to have them come in and make that connection through literacy is really impacting them today and really setting them up to be successful in the future," said Nicole Anderson, a teacher at S. L. Mason Teacher.



The Valdosta City School District participates in the nationwide program Read for the Record every year.

