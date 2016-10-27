Rams no longer happy to be there

Even the Worth County Rams will admit they were just happy to be there last season. The Lady Rams advanced to the state softball championships last fall, accomplishing their season goals.

But when they got there, intimidation set in.

"We were scared in our boots," admits senior 1B/LF Laylon Ivey.

The Rams were eliminated in two games, but says they learned a lot just from the experience.

This season, Worth returns all but one starter and they have won their way back to Columbus. This time around though, the Rams plan to do some damage.

"We want to be the first Worth County team to win a game in Columbus," says Ivey.

Worth County opens Class AAA play Thursday night at 6:00 against Pike County. Head coach Kaleb Hathcock says the confidence level between this team and last year's team entering Columbus is night and day.

"We feel like we can compete with everybody up there. I know Calhoun is the #1 team in the state, and Morgan Co. is #2," Hathcock says. "But we feel like we belong up there with them."

The Rams will try to prove that quickly on Thursday, when they meet Pike County in the opening round. That will be a 6:00 first pitch in Columbus.

OTHER FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS:

Lowndes vs. North Gwinnett

Thomas Co. Central vs. Union Grove

Cook vs. Calhoun

Crisp Co. vs. East Jackson

Wilcox Co. vs. Gordon Lee

