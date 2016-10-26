WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/26/15): Terrell's Bell leads Eagles to title

The Terrell Academy Eagles needed a win Friday night to claim the region title, and our Albany Area Player of the Week was going to make sure that happened.
Eagles QB Reese Bell had himself a ballgame as Terrell shut out Westwood 37-0 to claim a region championship. Bell threw three touchdown passes and added another with his legs in the win.
With the win, the Eagles earn a first round bye in the state playoffs that begin this Friday night.
