Investigators search for Ben Hill Co. thieves

Thieves have struck twice now at the Covered Wagon in Ben Hill County. The business sells cargo trailers.

Contractors scheduled to pick up equipment they've purchased come and go often, but, lately, two men have driven up under the veil of darkness to steal more than $5,000 worth of equipment.

"Around four years ago, we had a rash of cargo thefts in the area," Pete Skaggs, an investigator at the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office, said. "It kind of died down. Now, we've seen it pick up here again."

Skaggs said the proof is in the video. Caught on surveillance cameras, two black men, one tall and skinny, the other short and muscular have been seen stealing the trailers on two separate occasions.

In one instance, last month, the tandem first drives by the business to check out the scene. Then, they return minutes later to hitch up and drive off with the stolen equipment.

Investigators said the two were driving a 2012 silver Chevy Z-71 with a sunroof.

Business owners said they've never experienced anything like this in their seven years of operation. That's a reason why Skaggs wants to find the men responsible for hurting the business.

"It's been in this area for quite a while," Skaggs said. "The owners and myself would like to see these people brought to justice."

To help grease the wheels of the investigative process, the business is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information about who may have stolen the trailers is asked to call the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office.

