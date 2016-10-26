Group promotes nutty Halloween treats

Folks in the peanut industry hope their crop will make it into your trick-or-treat bags this Halloween.

The Georgia Peanut Commission hosted a Halloween event tonight in Tifton Wednesday. It showcased the health benefits of peanuts and creative ways you can use peanuts in Halloween treats.

Organizers said peanuts can be a healthier alternative to candy.

"Most of the peanut candy has around four grams of protein in it,"Executive Director Don Koehler said. "So, if you're going to have candy, at least have a little protein in it. Not something that's full of empty calories."

Koehler adds that, while most of the south Georgia crop goes into peanut butter, big candy sales can boost demand for peanuts.

