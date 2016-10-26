Community comes together to provide safe places for children

The church held a trunk or treat event as well (Source:WALB)

Participants placed lights on their properties (Source:WALB)

People joined together to provide a beacon for young people to keep them away from gang violence.

Different organizations placed luminaries on their property Wednesday as part of the 'Go Light Up Your World' event.

It was organized locally by the Tift County Commission on Children and Youth.

Participants at First Baptist Church said it's about showing kids positive ways to spend their time.

"We offer a lot of activities for children, in order to get them plugged into church and plugged into family life," Minister Marcia Staub said. "So, the luminaries just represent that we are a safe place for kids and youth."

Communities across the country celebrated the event.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.