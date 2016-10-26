Dougherty Co. still at the EDC table

The EDC held their monthly meeting at the Albany Mars Chocolate plant. (Source: WALB)

Although one of the three partners that funds Albany's Economic Development Commission hasn't paid their fair share, their members are still present at meetings.

The EDC held their monthly meeting at the Albany Mars Chocolate plant Wednesday.

Dougherty County's Commission voted 4-3 not to fully fund the EDC, without giving specific reasons, except that the commissioners who voted against giving the group the full amount, wanted more business development in East Albany and expressed concerns about poverty.

Right now, the county's appointed members are still invited to the table, although the bylaws state the EDC board could vote them off.

"Based on the budget that the commission adopted, the funding amount for the EDC is $200,000. There is $50,000 that is put in contingency from the proposed original amount of $250,000," said Dougherty Administrator and EDC Board member Richard Crowdis.

The county, the city of Albany and the Chamber of Commerce are supposed to pay $250,000 a piece to fund the group charged with helping expand and develop business in the area.

The $50,000 in contingency can be moved back into the budget if the commissioners choose to vote in favor of fully funding their share of the EDC budget.

