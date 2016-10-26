Albany Mars Chocolate gets new plant manager

The Mars Chocolate plant produces Goodness Knows candy, Combos and roasts all of the peanuts for Snickers. (Source: WALB)

A major Albany industry has a new plant manager, Joe Wrona.

The new director said that he's excited to make the move to the Albany plant which the Economic Development Commission is highlighting as this month's Made in Albany Georgia business.

"Great, great to be here. I have worked all over the country. We enjoyed one other time we were in the south, and we really wanted to come back here for a couple of reasons. Number one, we enjoyed it. And number two, we do have family not too far away. I am happy to be at this factory and working with these folks," said Mars Albany Site Director Joe Wrona.

Wrona said there is a little "refreshing to do" at the 50-plus-year-old plant, which will soon be producing three new flavors of the popular Goodness Knows snack squares, and another three new varieties sometime in the middle of 2017.

