Central Georgia Fair returns to Crisp Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Central Georgia Fair returns to Crisp Co.

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The fair continues through Saturday. (Source: WALB) The fair continues through Saturday. (Source: WALB)
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

A long-running community fair is back in Crisp County this week.

The Central Georgia Fair kicked off Tuesday night and continues through Saturday. The fair is organized by the Cordele Lions Club and the proceeds from the fair go toward funding projects in the community.

Admission is $2 for those four feet and under, and $4 for those taller than four feet.

On Thursday, Crisp County students can get in free and get $3 off an armband with a student ID.

The fair has rides, games, and food, but also features other events as well, including:

  • Wednesday: Crisp County High School Band performs at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday: 4-H Haunted House opens at 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 4-H Haunted House, Sound Patrol DJ at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: Chehaw Park will do live demonstrations in the Exhibit Hall featuring Feathered Friends and Georgia Woods.

This is the 72nd year for the fair.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly