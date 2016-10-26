Central Georgia Fair returns to Crisp Co.

A long-running community fair is back in Crisp County this week.

The Central Georgia Fair kicked off Tuesday night and continues through Saturday. The fair is organized by the Cordele Lions Club and the proceeds from the fair go toward funding projects in the community.

Admission is $2 for those four feet and under, and $4 for those taller than four feet.

On Thursday, Crisp County students can get in free and get $3 off an armband with a student ID.

The fair has rides, games, and food, but also features other events as well, including:

Wednesday: Crisp County High School Band performs at 7 p.m.

Thursday: 4-H Haunted House opens at 8 p.m.

Friday: 4-H Haunted House, Sound Patrol DJ at 8 p.m.

Saturday: Chehaw Park will do live demonstrations in the Exhibit Hall featuring Feathered Friends and Georgia Woods.

This is the 72nd year for the fair.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.