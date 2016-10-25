WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/25/16): Canes following paths of Cubs, Indians?

What a year it has been for teams with long tortured fan bases. Just look at the two teams in the World Series.

So that's got to be a good omen for the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane right?

The Canes are still ranked 2nd in the latest Class AA polls released today after their blowout win over Brooks County last week.

Fitzgerald hasn't won a state title since 1948, but many folks in Hurricane Country hope that's a drought that may come to an end this December.

The Canes still have a ways to go before anything like that can happen. But they will be favored in every game they play until well into the state playoffs.

Fitzgerald travels to Blakely Friday night to take on the Early County Bobcats.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.