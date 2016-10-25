Family friend starts fundraiser after teen shot in face

A dice run will be held at the VFW (Source:WALB)

The family of a teenager critically injured in an accidental shooting is asking for the community's help.

Austin Knight is in an Atlanta hospital preparing for surgery after he was shot in the face earlier this month.

His family has been by his side and struggling to pay mounting medical bills.

They started a crowd-funding campaign to help, and a close friend has organized a Dice Run fundraiser for this Saturday.

"They've helped with every benefit for everybody in need for years now. It's their turn," explained family friend Gloria Sullivan.

"It means a lot. It really means a lot that people care," said Austin's mom Heather Knight.

You can get more information on the Dice Run and how to help the family by visiting the GoFundMe Page.

