Albany police chief to join governor's task force

Albany's police chief will help shape state policy for law enforcers.

Governor Nathan Deal appointed Chief Michael Persley to a task force that will review law enforcement training procedures.

It's made up of law enforcement leaders, community leaders, judges and legislators.

Persley said that he will be able to provide the perspective of rural Georgia.

"I just won't be speaking from the medium size law enforcement agencies, but also sheriff's departments and city police departments in more rural areas, understanding the challenges they face, and how can we meet those challenges through training," explained Persley.

No first meeting date has been set, but Persley expects the task force will get to work soon.

