Commissioners approve speed humps for Andover Lane

A south Albany street is getting speed tables to slow down drivers.

On Tuesday night, city commissioners approved $22,000 to install four devices in the 700 block of Andover Lane.

It met the requirements of a traffic study and approval of most property owners.

The city is supposed to divvy up those projects evenly.

This is the second street in Ward 2 to get traffic calming devices in the last two years.

Ward 4 has gotten six compared to one each in Wards 3 and 5.

Wards 1 and 6 don't have any speed humps.

